Dothan Freezer Warehouse announces $8 million investment, 25 new jobs

Dothan Warehouse is investing $8 million into a second expansion at the freezer warehouse on Westgate Parkway. The investment will create 25 new jobs in the Dothan market.

“This investment is very important to our region’s economy because it strategically improves our efforts to diversify our economy” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “As we continue to enhance our community’s infrastructure, we are excited to see companies like Dothan Warehouse succeed in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics industry.

“Dothan Warehouse’s expansion will increase our market’s capacity to grow in the sector of food storage and distribution, which uniquely increases the health of our economy in the southeastern United States by creating valuable jobs. The Phase 1 and 2 expansions represent an investment of $28 million and will add more jobs upon full implementation.”

During Phase 1, Dothan Warehouse created 55 new jobs in the Wiregrass and invested $20 million by expanding its footprint by 75,000 square feet with the capability of blasting 16 truckloads of product per day. During the Phase 2 expansion currently underway, Dothan Warehouse is growing its warehousing space by 30,000 square feet while doubling its trailer parking capacity.

These expansions are a direct result of increased output from the poultry industry in our region.

Houston County Chairman Mark Culver indicated his appreciation for this investment and the continued efforts of companies like Dothan Warehouse that invest in the area.

“Our city, county and region continue to grow and support existing businesses that have a strong history like Dothan Warehouse. Their continued investment is further proof we are building a business climate to spur growth in the Wiregrass region,” he said.

The expansions allow Dothan Warehouse to increase its overall throughput, which results in increased customer service.

Dothan Warehouse has been in business since 1980 and provides third-party logistics services to its clients. The strategic location of Dothan Warehouse places the organization at a competitive advantage because of its proximity to the major ports in the southeast.

Currently, the company utilizes 845,000 square feet of dry storage space, 185,000 square feet of cold storage space and 100,000 square feet of frozen storage space. Dothan Warehouse can manage a company’s entire storage and shipping operation in its facility, reducing the need for large and expensive capital improvements. The company can also customize its processes and services for unique needs.

In addition, Dothan Warehouse has the capability to adequately store and distribute specialized products such as those in the biopharma industry. Dothan Warehouse believes the biopharmaceutical industry will continue to grow in the local market and its unique capabilities position the company well to meet the needs of this specialized industry in the future.

“We also provide a warehouse management system with a scanning capability and the ability for customers to check inventory online,” said Dothan Warehouse President Turner Jones. “From loading, unloading, trans-loading, freight consolidation, freight brokering and repacking, Dothan Warehouse has a diversified portfolio to serve the variety of needs for companies needing dry storage, cold storage and freezer storage…

“We appreciate the strong support we have received from the State of Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Industrial Development Training, City of Dothan, Houston County, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce/Grow Dothan, the Industrial Development Board of the City of Dothan, Wallace Community College and Southeast AlabamaWorks.”

Alabama Department of Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield said, “Dothan Warehouse's expansion will provide a boost to the Wiregrass' logistics and distribution cluster and open the region to more investment opportunities in the food and beverage sectors. With its diverse dry, cold and freezer storage portfolio, Dothan Warehouse's project complements our efforts to spark growth in many critical sectors of Alabama's economy.

“Adding additional freezer storage capacity positions the facility to offer these services to new food-related companies needing blast-freezing capabilities. We are excited to see them continue to invest in Alabama."

For more information about Dothan Warehouse, visit www.dothanwarehouse.com. You may also call (334)-793-6003 for a consultation or e-mail turner@dothanwarehouse.com.