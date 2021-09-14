Dothan funds chamber position to attract, support business development

A new deal struck between the City of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce will help catalyze business growth along major thoroughfares.

Dothan city commissioners inked a new two-year $1.1 million agreement with the chamber at last week’s meeting to attract and promote new industry to the city, and ultimately enhance residents’ quality of life.

The renewed contract includes extra funds for a new position described as a retail/redevelopment director whose role will be to proactively facilitate and support new and existing business development opportunities focused in Dothan’s major corridors.

“This is one of those things that perfectly align with our strategic planning and what we have on our business plan as of right now and that is to help our major corridors that are coming into the city,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “How can we help convert those and use some of the programs that we have in place with the sales tax rebates and to help revitalize our main growth areas and growth corridors?”

Dothan's commission approved an incentivization program last year that helped Hangar 38, a family entertainment center, to set up shop in Dothan in return for up to $750,000 in sales tax rebates.