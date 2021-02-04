Dothan is getting a Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle is coming to Dothan, city officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Mexican grill specializing in made-to-order tacos and burritos is planned in front of Home Depot where the Hardee’s fast food restaurant is located, according to Dothan Senior Planner Frank Breaux. Hardee’s will be demolished to make room for a new 2,325-foot building to house Chipotle.

Staff has already approved the development plan for the restaurant and site work is expected to begin in March.

Streamline Development Partners, which has offices in Birmingham, submitted the application to the city.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American chain of fast casual restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany.

