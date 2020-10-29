Dothan job market continues recovery

The local job market is still recovering jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic and seeing fewer people file for unemployment insurance.

By August, the Dothan Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) – which includes Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties – had regained 5,276 of the nearly 8,000 jobs lost since February, or roughly 66 percent.

The area hardest hit was the leisure and hospitality industry, which includes restaurants, having lost 3,000 jobs by April. The Dothan MSA has since recovered about 2,100 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry, according to September figures from the Alabama Department of Labor.

“It means the economy is recovering,” said Steve Turkoski, project manager for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

September’s figures actually brought the job recovery down a few percentage points to 64 percent, Turkoski said. But, he said, the hope is the number will continue its overall climb.

“We’re doing a whole lot better than a lot of places,” Turkoski said.

It was announced earlier this month by Gov. Kay Ivey that Global Resources International planned to invest $9.5 million to open a medical manufacturing company in Dothan, creating 70 jobs.