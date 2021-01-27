Dothan Krispy Kreme altering operations as it freshens up its look

Regular customers for a popular Dothan donut shop will not see the “hot” sign light up for the next few weeks as it undergoes renovations.

Krispy Kreme is freshening up its look inside and outside the store – replacing flooring, updating its walls, and installing LED lights in its “hot donuts” sign to provide more nighttime visibility, according to manager-on-duty Kerry Jones.

The donut-making making machine has been moved to another location while flooring is being done in the production area, so hot donuts will not be available.

“We will have fresh doughnuts delivered to our location daily,” a Facebook post from the business’s page said. “We know this will disappoint a lot of customers, but we are never planning on closing at all throughout the remodel… We are going to give Dothan and the Wiregrass area the Krispy Kreme they deserve!”

While it is being renovated, operations have moved to lobby-only service and hours have been temporarily changed to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the week.

Jones said renovations will temporarily force the donut shop to move to drive-thru only in the near future.

