Dothan man charged with murder in Graceville Hardee’s shooting

A Dothan man was apprehended and arrested Sunday for allegedly shooting and killing a Graceville man inside a local Hardee’s restaurant.

Trayvon Dorsey, 19, is being charged with murder in the death of Shannon LaTrent “Trent” Weatherington.

Graceville Police Department obtained an arrest warrant with the assistance of the State District Attorney’s Office for the shooting that occurred at Hardee’s on Saturday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant and he is currently in the Houston County Jail. He will be extradited back to Jackson County, where he will await trial, according to a Graceville Police press release.

According to police records, Dorsey is also facing attempted murder charges in Dothan for an Aug. 1 shooting that left one person with serious injuries.

He was released from jail on bonds totaling $75,000. Those bonds were revoked on Monday morning.

