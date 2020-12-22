Dothan native and husband provide Christmas dinner for 100 families in need

MONTGOMERY – Eric and Nicole Sloan describe themselves as owning “Kingdom businesses” which means that giving back is one of the anchors of their strategic plan.
The couple owns two of Montgomery’s most successful enterprises: Nicole Sloan Realty and 1 Sync Technologies.
On Saturday, Dec. 19, the two entrepreneurs braved the cold temperatures, along with their children, Jayden and Courtland, employees, friends, and other volunteers to hand out boxes of food and turkeys to deserving families in the River Region.
“We try to have some kind of giving event each year,” Nicole, a 1993 graduate of Northview High School in Dothan and a 1999 graduate of Troy University, said. “Every year is different. For example, last year we adopted a nursing home. This year, we decided to give out the food boxes. We will always find some way to give to others. God has blessed us and we feel we should bless others.”
Cars lined up well before the start time of 9 a.m. to receive the boxed blessings. The Sloans and their “helpers” greeted the recipients with shouts of “Merry Christmas” and received lots of “thank you’s” and “God bless you’s” in return.
“We are so thankful to be able to do this, especially now with all that’s going on in the world,” said Eric, a 1996 graduate of Benjamin E. Banneker High School in College Park, Georgia, and a graduate of Troy University (B.S. and MBA). “We hope that what we’re doing can make a difference for those who get these boxes. We just want to share the true Christmas spirit.”
The event was held on the grounds of the Sloan’s new corporate headquarters, located at 8148 Old Federal Rd. in one of Montgomery’s high-demand industrial areas. The couple broke ground on the now-completely remodeled 6,000 square-foot building on Nov. 20. The facility allows the real estate company and the technology company to share space.
“We enjoy working together and we enjoy giving together. Having our businesses in one location helps to strengthen our partnership,” said Eric.
The Sloans say their 20-year marriage is based on love for God, each other, their family, and their community.
“We just want to be instruments of God’s love and share with others just some of what He has given to us,” Nicole said.