Dothan native and husband provide Christmas dinner for 100 families in need

MONTGOMERY – Eric and Nicole Sloan describe themselves as owning “Kingdom businesses” which means that giving back is one of the anchors of their strategic plan.

The couple owns two of Montgomery’s most successful enterprises: Nicole Sloan Realty and 1 Sync Technologies.

On Saturday, Dec. 19, the two entrepreneurs braved the cold temperatures, along with their children, Jayden and Courtland, employees, friends, and other volunteers to hand out boxes of food and turkeys to deserving families in the River Region.

“We try to have some kind of giving event each year,” Nicole, a 1993 graduate of Northview High School in Dothan and a 1999 graduate of Troy University, said. “Every year is different. For example, last year we adopted a nursing home. This year, we decided to give out the food boxes. We will always find some way to give to others. God has blessed us and we feel we should bless others.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cars lined up well before the start time of 9 a.m. to receive the boxed blessings. The Sloans and their “helpers” greeted the recipients with shouts of “Merry Christmas” and received lots of “thank you’s” and “God bless you’s” in return.