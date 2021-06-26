 Skip to main content
Dothan nursing home to hold job fair for healthcare professionals, future trainees
Westside Terrace Healthcare in Dothan will host a job fair for healthcare professionals and future trainees on Tuesday, June 29, from 3 to 6 p.m.

The outdoor Cupcakes & Careers job fair is for licensed RNs, LPNs, etc., as well as entry-level job seekers interested in the paid nursing assistant trainee program. Participants should bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews and conditional offers.

Westside Terrace Healthcare is located at 501 N. Woodburn Drive. Applicants may apply online at www.WestsideTerraceCares.com or text WestsideCareers to 334-845-3400.

