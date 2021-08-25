Dothan’s Northside Plaza sells for $20 million

Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.

JLL Capital Markets announced the completed sale of the 200,800 square-foot regional retail center this week in a press release. The property was acquired by Excel Dothan LLC, according to Houston County real estate records, an entity affiliated with Hackney Real Estate Partners.

“The property was one of the first multi-anchored shopping centers to be marketed for sale in the Southeast this year, which received significant investor interest due to the prime location, best-in-class retailers and durable cash flow,” Jim Hamilton, who led the transaction team for JLL, said in a statement. “Overall, investor interest for Northside Plaza and other similar southeast retail assets that we have marketed for sale this year have surpassed levels compared to pre-pandemic.”