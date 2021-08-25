Dothan’s Northside Plaza sells for $20 million

Dothan’s Northside Plaza, a shopping center anchored by Publix, sold for $19.7 million last week.
JLL Capital Markets announced the completed sale of the 200,800 square-foot regional retail center this week in a press release. The property was acquired by Excel Dothan LLC, according to Houston County real estate records, an entity affiliated with Hackney Real Estate Partners.
“The property was one of the first multi-anchored shopping centers to be marketed for sale in the Southeast this year, which received significant investor interest due to the prime location, best-in-class retailers and durable cash flow,” Jim Hamilton, who led the transaction team for JLL, said in a statement. “Overall, investor interest for Northside Plaza and other similar southeast retail assets that we have marketed for sale this year have surpassed levels compared to pre-pandemic.”
Originally called Northside Mall, Northside Plaza is anchored by Publix, the most sought-after supermarket chain the U.S, along with the most-visited Hobby Lobby in Alabama, according to the release. Other co-anchors include Action Air Jump & Sports and 2nd and Charles, long with a variety of shop tenants such as AMC Theaters, Chili’s, Panera Bread, Advantage Human Resourcing and Nail Boutique and Spa, round out the tenancy. Completed in 1970, the property was renovated in 2018 and 2010.
Situated at 3489 Ross Clark Circle, Northside Plaza is in the heart of southeast Alabama’s most dominant retail corridor in Dothan, which is near the borders of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, providing multiple state drawing power to the center. Northside Plaza is at the high-traffic intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Montgomery Highway, providing visibility to more than 72,000 vehicles a day that pass by the center, which has nine entry points, according to an analysis by JLL.