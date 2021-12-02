Dothan sales tax revenue $2.1 million over budget projections for two months

The Dothan economy is continuing its upward climb as winter approaches with sales tax revenues exceeding last year’s figures for a second month in a row.

Dothan’s 2022 fiscal year started off strong in October with a $1 million surplus in sales tax revenue after bringing in about $7.35 million. The city picked up another $7.1 million in November, 7.5% more than it collected in November of 2020, and $1,167,743 more than the budgeted amount. In total, the city's sales tax revenue has about a $2.168 million surplus.

Businesses have remitted about 6% more in sales taxes in the first two months of the fiscal year than they did in the same time period in 2020.

So far this fiscal year, machines and manufacturing tax collections are down 7.5% compared to November 2020 from $72,628 to $67,210. Farm and agriculture tax collections are up about 27.7% in a year-to-year comparison from $16,573 to $21,168. General sales and use tax collections, which make up most of the city’s total revenue, are up 6.3% from $12,875,090 to $13,690,960.

Automotive sales tax revenue is up slightly from $492,807 to $494,584 – a 0.4% increase. Alcohol tax revenue is down 8.7% from $233,225 collected during the same time period in 2020 to $213,034 in the last month.