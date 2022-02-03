Dothan strategic planning talks to focus on 'big picture' ideas

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The commission will meet with department heads for a full-day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Eastgate Park Lodge and pick up again on Saturday at 8 a.m.

“I hope that at the end of the day-and-a-half of us meeting together that we have some kind of direction on our downtown vision – not that we have to decide in many specifics, just in general moving forward with our vision and our direction,” Saliba said. “As long as we’re together on that, that would be my hope and desire.”

When asked about an oft-discussed hotel for downtown, Saliba said a smaller boutique hotel is certainly part of that long-term vision and something he hopes will come to fruition.

“Part of the goal of downtown revitalization is getting people into the downtown not only to work, but to shop, eat, play, and to live – we’re making good ground on that now,” Saliba said.