Dothan strategic planning talks to focus on 'big picture' ideas

Dothan strategic planning talks will look a little bit different this year, with the focus on next-level conversations about the city’s future.
“What we’re going to do is talk about quality-of-life big picture items whereas in the past we have focused on very specific capital projects,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Last year’s talks nailed down priority actions given to Rip Hewes Stadium improvement, Water World enhancements, and major expansion road projects on Dothan’s west side. Commissioners also identified other top priorities: starting the Honeysuckle Road project; expanding benefits for Tier II city employees; replacing old software for all city departments; and continued funding for road resurfacing, red water projects, and studying storm water basins.
Saliba said department heads and elected officials have done a good job with listing specific projects and identifying the scope of those initiatives that the city will continue to prioritize for funding.
Friday’s strategic planning discussion will give Dothan’s commission a chance to look at overarching topics and the motivation behind these projects like public safety, neighborhood enhancement, downtown redevelopment, publican education, and transparency and communication with residents.
The commission will meet with department heads for a full-day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Eastgate Park Lodge and pick up again on Saturday at 8 a.m.
“I hope that at the end of the day-and-a-half of us meeting together that we have some kind of direction on our downtown vision – not that we have to decide in many specifics, just in general moving forward with our vision and our direction,” Saliba said. “As long as we’re together on that, that would be my hope and desire.”
When asked about an oft-discussed hotel for downtown, Saliba said a smaller boutique hotel is certainly part of that long-term vision and something he hopes will come to fruition.
“Part of the goal of downtown revitalization is getting people into the downtown not only to work, but to shop, eat, play, and to live – we’re making good ground on that now,” Saliba said.
Dothan is well-positioned to continue making significant investments into several capital improvement projects, but commissioners will have to choose which potential ventures or ideas are given priority status in the upcoming year. After Water World’s successful season, discussion could emerge on a possible timeline for the second part of Phase 2 improvements for the water park, which include plans for a lazy river feature.
Commissioners will also likely discuss next steps in funding the Honeysuckle Road project, which is estimated to cost $30 million for both phases, that will expand part of the existing road and extend it to the Campbellton Highway/Taylor Road roundabout.
Allocating more funding to major sewer and water infrastructure projects will likely be discussed as well.
