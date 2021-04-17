Dothan tapping potential of SE Health-anchored east side

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A mixed-trail for walking and biking was constructed in front of the college campus and extended to the former Dothan Village property in 2019 to increase accessibility, and the city of Dothan has committed to more sidewalks around the hospital.

An upcoming sidewalk project, partly funded by the state, will be directly in front of Southeast Health on Ross Clark Circle.

The goal, which was listed as a priority in the 84 East Corridor Plan, is to connect the downtown district with the area around Southeast Health and the “college-anchored district” surrounding ACOM with mixed-use trails.

“The medical district, because of its proximity to downtown, it becomes obvious that the downtown can benefit from the medical center so we want to make those physically connected,” Cowper said. “In the broader picture of that, we have a lot of new development that has primarily occurred in the north and northwest parts of the city, but we have a lot of older parts of the city that are underutilized as part of that sprawling development pattern. It’s important that economic development is a city-wide program.”