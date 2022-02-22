Dothan tech startup launching video-based virtual job fair in Wiregrass

A Dothan tech startup is teaming up with two southeast Alabama organizations to host a virtual job fair through its digital platform.
Brent Skipper is the founder and CEO of JOBEO, a platform designed specifically for employers and job seekers to connect via photos and videos on its mobile application or website rather than traditional written interchanges.
Instead of an old-fashioned written resume where applicants can often embellish or undersell their education and job experience, JOBEO works to build a network where employers can get a better feel of a job candidate via video postings – and vice versa.
Skipper wanted to create an alternative to traditional job fairs where organizations gather at a physical location to recruit people for open positions – an often “clunky and inefficient” affair for both parties, he said.
On JOBEO, applicants don’t need to wait in queue and shake hands with potential employers. They can meet the employer on demand via a video of the organization’s manager or representative providing a sales pitch for each open position as well as giving an idea of their ideal candidate. Similarly, job-seekers can post a video resume on their profile for employers to peruse or use the video resume to apply to specific jobs.
The emerging platform has been called the “TikTok for jobs” and is organizing job fairs locally, and abroad in major cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Birmingham.
The virtual job fair for southeastern Alabama counties starts on March 9. Job-seekers don’t have to log in on that date for certain hours to access job listings. Rather, the date is merely a kickoff date for all interested employers in the Wiregrass region to launch their page on their website and post all open job opportunities.
JOBEO is partnering with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks! to drum up support and interest in the virtual job fair.
For more info, interested parties can reach out of Skipper at brent@jobeo.net , download the app, or visit jobeo.net.
