Dothan tech startup launching video-based virtual job fair in Wiregrass

A Dothan tech startup is teaming up with two southeast Alabama organizations to host a virtual job fair through its digital platform.

Brent Skipper is the founder and CEO of JOBEO, a platform designed specifically for employers and job seekers to connect via photos and videos on its mobile application or website rather than traditional written interchanges.

Instead of an old-fashioned written resume where applicants can often embellish or undersell their education and job experience, JOBEO works to build a network where employers can get a better feel of a job candidate via video postings – and vice versa.

Skipper wanted to create an alternative to traditional job fairs where organizations gather at a physical location to recruit people for open positions – an often “clunky and inefficient” affair for both parties, he said.

