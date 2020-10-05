Dothan tops off fiscal year with small sales tax growth, $8 million surplus revenue

Dothan topped off the fiscal year with yet another great month in sales and use tax collections, exceeding even last year’s pre-pandemic figures.

In September, the municipal government collected $6.28 million, 4% more than was collected in September 2019 and $867,127 more than officials estimated for the month. Tax collections in September represent August sales.

In total, the government collected $74,469,182 for the 2020 fiscal year, topping budget projections with an excess $7,969,182. The total is $345,459 more than was collected in the 2019 fiscal year, representing 0.5% year-to-year growth.

“It’s really kind of remarkable that we’re at that same level,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “Everything was shuttered for two-plus months. “What’s been interesting is that in our metropolitan area, we’ve exceed last year’s numbers. Some of the other metro markets, I’ve seen a decline.”

Between March and April of this year, 5,900 jobs – representing 10% of the workforce in Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties – were eliminated after government orders shuttered businesses due to COVID-19.

From April to August, however, 4,300 jobs were added to those counties and more are expected to come back.