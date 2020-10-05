Dothan tops off fiscal year with small sales tax growth, $8 million surplus revenue

Dothan topped off the fiscal year with yet another great month in sales and use tax collections, exceeding even last year’s pre-pandemic figures.
In September, the municipal government collected $6.28 million, 4% more than was collected in September 2019 and $867,127 more than officials estimated for the month. Tax collections in September represent August sales.
In total, the government collected $74,469,182 for the 2020 fiscal year, topping budget projections with an excess $7,969,182. The total is $345,459 more than was collected in the 2019 fiscal year, representing 0.5% year-to-year growth.
“It’s really kind of remarkable that we’re at that same level,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce President Matt Parker said. “Everything was shuttered for two-plus months. “What’s been interesting is that in our metropolitan area, we’ve exceed last year’s numbers. Some of the other metro markets, I’ve seen a decline.”
Between March and April of this year, 5,900 jobs – representing 10% of the workforce in Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties – were eliminated after government orders shuttered businesses due to COVID-19.
From April to August, however, 4,300 jobs were added to those counties and more are expected to come back.
Parker pointed to several things that have made the scale tip in a positive direction for the area, despite the pandemics: area businesses continue to support rebuilding efforts in the wake of Hurricane Michael’s destruction in 2018; government stimulus support in the form of small business loans, individual checks, unemployment, and grants; diversity in industry; manufacturing has remained constant; and people supporting local businesses.
“It’s kind of a mix,” Parker said. “People staying home are doing DIY projects in their backyards and houses… Home Depot and Lowe’s have seen increases in sales. The housing market has been red hot, so that’s created a lot of additional expenditures locally…”
While general sales and use tax made up a tiny portion of the tax revenue growth, other subcategories had greater year-to-year growth. Automotive sales tax grew 4.3%, machines and manufacturing tax grew 27% and farm and agriculture tax grew 4.8%.
In the past, Dothan officials have said they typically budget tax revenues conservatively, which allows much of surplus non-budgeted revenue to pad the city’s rainy day fund and budget large special projects for the following year.
In 2019, sales tax revenue beat officials’ budget projections by $11.9 million and experienced 10.7% growth from the 2018 fiscal year.
Parker said last fiscal year was a “phenomenon” given the sheer amount of positive impact Hurricane Michael fallout had on the economy locally and didn’t expect to reach the same year-to-year growth this year. Given the halt of the economy from COVID-19 precautions, Parker was especially pleased to see that area governments received around the same amount of tax revenues.
It shows the city’s growing economy and conservative planning can financially withstand tumultuous times, and continue to build and progress in spite of it.
Looking forward, Parker notes that the tourism and hospitality industry is a slow recovering market.
Dothan lodging tax collections have been below budget projections every month since April after travel slowed in March. Last month, however, the city’s collection had the lowest monthly deficit it has seen since April. The city received $202,237, which was $26,931 less than budgeted.
Altogether, there’s about a $306,000 shortfall in lodging tax collections and the amount collected is over $1.1 million less than what was collected last year, although 2019 numbers were higher than usual because of Hurricane Michael victims staying in Dothan hotels.
“Moving forward, there are a lot of factors. We do have a strong election coming up. Whoever is elected and what policies they put forward, that could benefit or negatively affect businesses,” Parker said. “Now we do have a continued demand for labor, there are a lot of job openings and the activity level in our market is good.”
He noted that big things happening in larger metro areas could also have a positive effect on the local economy.
“There is stable leadership and people who want to make things happen in a good, safe place here so I see a positive trend for our market,” Parker said.
