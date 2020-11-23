 Skip to main content
Dothan woman arrested after three children left home alone
A Dothan woman was arrested for leaving three children aged 10, 8, and 6 at home alone.

Lakesha Breanna Williams, 30, is facing three charges of endangering welfare of a child, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Alexander Drive to perform a welfare check after receiving a call about kids being left at home with no adult supervision.

“Apparently, the kids were left without any way to contact anyone if an emergency arose,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “When they went into the residence, officers noticed a black scale on the kitchen counter with a small amount of marijuana residue, and a small bag of marijuana out of the children’s reach.”

All charges are misdemeanor offenses and it is unclear at this time if Williams is still in jail.

