Dothan's Community 1st Real Estate opens training center in downtown

Owner Anita Dawkins Weatherington recently opened the new addition to Community 1st Real Estate at 215 North Saint Andrews Street in Dothan’s old First Citizen Bank building.

The two-part building, due to its location and according to city records, actually has two addresses, the new addition on North Saint Andrews and the real office at 260 North Foster St.

Weatherington, who became a Realtor in 2008, said she is proud of being Dothan's first combined African American real estate office and training center offering a variety of services, including information and monthly workshops about credit recovery, financial literacy, loan modification, short sales, home ownership and more.

Weatherington said she has been blessed since becoming a Realtor, and with the opening of the new training facility, she will be able to provide real estate workshops for as many as 50 residents in the center’s classroom.

It was interest from community members that convinced Weatherington to open the training center. As a Realtor, she has received feedback from many in Dothan’s Black community who wanted to pursue a real estate career or residents seeking a better understanding about home ownership. According to Weatherington, Dothan currently has 30 Black real estate agents.

She said it took five years to renovate the building because the goal was to preserve a lot of its history, including the old bank’s three vaults. Two of the vaults have been opened, but a third one remains sealed.

“I am happy to be a part of the downtown redevelopment family of Dothan and the historical district,” Weatherington said. “I am just excited to be in a position to be part as the first African American real estate firm in downtown.”

More information about the company is located at its website community1strealestateala.com or you can call 334-305-0300.