Dothan's Hangar 38 eyeing June opening

Owners of a highly-anticipated family entertainment center are eyeing a June opening for its Dothan location.

While it was originally slated for an October opening, two of its three owners Johnny Lee and Keith Paniucki said they didn’t want to open Hangar 38 amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a bigger space that typically attracts large crowds,” Paniucki said on Tuesday. “We wanted to be responsible.”

Work has picked back up at the site, located in the former Carmike Cinemas building in the Circle West Shopping Center on Ross Clark Circle, and the owners believe they’ll be able to have a soft opening within the first couple weeks of June.

The trio opened the first Hangar 38 in Tallahassee in May 2019. After the first location’s success, they spent three months touring several cities to decide on a second location before landing on Dothan.

“We felt like it was underserved from an entertainment standpoint, certainly for family entertainment,” Paniucki said. “As soon as we decided Dothan was our choice, it didn’t take us long to realize we made an excellent choice after sitting down and talking to the chamber and all of the people representing the city.”