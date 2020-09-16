 Skip to main content
Dothan's northside Walmart closes as rain batters Wiregrass
Walmart announcing mask policy

A customer walks into the northside Walmart in July.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Dothan’s Northside Walmart is among several local businesses in Dothan that closed its doors Wednesday as rain drenched the area and local officials urged residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

On its Facebook, the store announced it would reopen at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

As the Wiregrass continues to be battered by heavy rainfall that has flooded some roads in Geneva County and threatens flash floods elsewhere, local government offices also announced closures starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

First Baptist in Dothan has set up an area inside the church to give homeless people shelter as the community rides out the storm.

