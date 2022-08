Patrons wanting to dine at TGI Fridays in Dothan on Tuesday were met with a sign on the door announcing that the restaurant had closed.

A statement from Royal American Food Services Inc., the company that owns the franchise, stated that the location had closed and that it was a business decision and no way reflected the hard work of the management and employees.

Affected managers and employees were invited to apply for open positions at the TGI Fridays in Panama City and Fort Walton Beach.