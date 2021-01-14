Dothan's tourism bureau focusing on team sports events to bring in more revenue in 2021

A marketing campaign that started in late summer targets individuals going to tournaments in other regions and makes it easy for them to register for Dothan-based tournaments using a QR code that directs them to a unique website.

“That's what we're trying to do with this new marketing campaign and this very specific growth idea that we have and go find these people where they are and let them know what we have here in Dothan, whether that's a baseball tournament, whether it's a restaurant, an attraction,” McCreight said.

Websites include information about events, hotels where teams will stay, and links to driving directions and airplane tickets. Visit Dothan is also introducing a new feature -- Dothan Deals. During tournament weekends, some restaurants and retailers will have special discounts or offers listed on the page that tourists can save to use when they come to visit.

“We want our businesses here in Dothan to engage directly to those sports travelers; we've never been able to directly tie one to the other,” McCreight said. “In the past, we just hoped they come and find something they like. This year and going forward, we will be putting our local businesses directly in front of those sports travelers.”

Though Dothan’s sports amenities are the subject of new advertising through Dothan’s new visitor guides, newsletters, and marketing campaign, McCreight believes travel to Dothan will pick up for leisure activities and business later in the year as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available.

