DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opens on Ross Clark Circle

A new hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, located on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle, opened Thursday. Formerly Wiregrass Hotel and Conference Center, the hotel features a contemporary design with mini-fridges, microwaves, and 50-inch HD-TVs in all 100 guest rooms. It also has an in-house restaurant and bar, room service, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, a putting green, fire pit, corn hole boards, and 2,000 square-feet of meeting space for conferences and events. DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 590 upscale hotels.