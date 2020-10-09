 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opens on Ross Clark Circle
0 comments
top story

DoubleTree by Hilton hotel opens on Ross Clark Circle

{{featured_button_text}}
DoubleTree by Hilton Dothan
Sable Riley

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A new hotel, DoubleTree by Hilton, located on Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle, opened Thursday. Formerly Wiregrass Hotel and Conference Center, the hotel features a contemporary design with mini-fridges, microwaves, and 50-inch HD-TVs in all 100 guest rooms. It also has an in-house restaurant and bar, room service, a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor pool, a putting green, fire pit, corn hole boards, and 2,000 square-feet of meeting space for conferences and events. DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 590 upscale hotels.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Hanks calls out people who don't wear masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert