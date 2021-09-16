Downtown Living: Developer to turn old St. Andrews Market building into apartments

Developers will break ground on a $4 million project that will give downtown Dothan its first market-rate apartments next week.

Jamie Bienvenu, executive director of the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority, said the owners closed on the property on South Saint Andrews Street, formerly the Saint Andrews Market building, last week.

The deal, still being finalized, comes nearly two years after talks with lenders, the downtown agency, and the city of Dothan began to turn the old industrial building into affordable living quarters.

In January 2020, the Dothan City Commission approved a $405,000 appropriation to the DDRA in part to help the developers with a 10% financing gap.

Originally, the project was going to include commercial space on the first floor, but issues with the bank, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, made the developers withdraw from that option during negotiations. Bienvenu said the apartment complex will have 18 to 22 residential units when completed. An exact timeframe for completion was not provided.