Dozier among Alabama Banking School graduates

Adam Dozier from Troy Bank & Trust was among 43 students from across the state graduated from the Alabama Banking School on Sept. 17.

Held at The Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, this year’s session was the 46th since the school first began in 1976.

Alabama State Banking Department Superintendent Mike Hill served as this year’s commencement speaker. Alabama Banking School Director Kent Howze awarded diplomas to the graduates. Howze is a member of the leadership team at Peoples Bank of Alabama headquartered in Cullman.

Sponsored by the Alabama Bankers Association, the school is administered by a 29-member faculty comprised of bankers and industry professionals.

Faculty members are dedicated to teaching the latest trends and best practices to help students become more knowledgeable bank employees. The school’s staff consists of former graduates who are active bankers in the state of Alabama.

Students attended three week-long sessions during a two-year period to complete the program. At the conclusion of each session, students must successfully complete two final exams. While not in session, students are required to complete extensive home study problems.

During the third and final session, students form teams and participate in a bank simulation program called BankExec. This program allows students to make strategic decisions for a virtual bank to offer a complete picture of how these decisions affect bank performance.

