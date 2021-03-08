Dozier promoted at Troy Bank & Trust

Jeff Kervin, president and CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Adam Dozier has been promoted to Assistant Vice-President. Dozier works in the Dothan Main Branch of Troy Bank & Trust.

Originally from Dothan, Dozier has been with TB&T for three years. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama and earned his MBA from Troy University. He is a member of the Alabama Bankers Association and is in his third year of Banking School. Dozier is a member of the Dothan Monday Rotary Club and attends the First United Methodist Church.

He and his wife, Carter are the parents of two little girls.

“Adam exemplifies today’s innovative banker and has brought many exciting ideas about products and services to us,” said Kervin. “We are happy to reward his enthusiasm with this promotion.”

Troy Bank & Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 14 locations in five Alabama counties.