Dr. Gujrati joins the NeuroSpine Center
Southeast Health is pleased to welcome Yogesh Gujrati, MD, vascular and interventional neurologist, to its NeuroSpine Center. NeuroSpine Center is part of the Southeast Alabama Medical Group, which is the largest multispecialty group in the region.

Dr. Gujrati is part of Southeast Health’s Comprehensive Stroke team. Southeast Health is one of three comprehensive stroke centers in Alabama.

Dr. Gujrati is board certified in general neurology and vascular neurology. He comes to Dothan from Sparrow Hospital at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan, where he completed two fellowships in vascular (stroke) neurology and interventional (neuro-endovascular surgery) neurology.

Dr. Gujrati earned his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree in India. He then completed his internal medicine and neurology residencies in Cleveland, Ohio, at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, which is an affiliate of Case Western Reserve University.

Yogesh Gujrati, MD

 SUBMITTED
