Dr. Ward joins Southeast Health Westgate Clinic
  • Updated
Alicia M. Ward, MD, family medicine, has joined Southeast Health Westgate Clinic. The Westgate Clinic is part of the Southeast Health Medical Group, which is the largest multispecialty group in the region.

Dr. Ward comes to Dothan from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare in Tallahassee, Florida, where she completed her residency in Family Medicine. Before coming to Tallahassee, she worked in her native Barbados providing care to underserved communities. She also served as a clinical medical officer with the Ministry of Health in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Dr. Ward received her Bachelor of Medical Sciences at the University of West Indies, St. Augustine campus in Trinidad and Tobago. She earned her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of West Indies in Bridgetown, Barbados.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Ward, call 1-855-SE CARES (732-2737).

Alicia M. Ward, MD

 SUBMITTED
