Drew Barrymore's show will feature Abby's viral reunion with owner at Dothan Walmart on Wednesday

Abby, a 4-year-old rescue dog in Dothan, has caught the attention of Drew Barrymore after her story spread nationwide.

The heartwarming story of Abby’s reunion with her owner at a local Walmart after she’d been missing for three weeks will be aired on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, according to Danielle Robinette, the customer service associate who captured the now-viral moment.

The Drew Barrymore Show was started by the actress in mid-September of this year and features an array of big-name celebrities and interesting people.

Robinette and Abby’s owner June Rountree will interview with Barrymore via Zoom Wednesday morning and their segment will appear on local TV station and NBC-affiliate WRGX (NBC) at 2 p.m.

Robinette took pictures of the joyous occasion when Abby found her way to Rountree, a Walmart cashier, at her register after she’d been missing for three weeks.

The Dothan Eagle first reported the story of Abby finding her way to Rountree, a Walmart cashier, at her register after she’d been missing for three weeks. That story, which posted on dothaneagle.com, reached more than 425,000 people on Facebook.