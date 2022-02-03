Drive-thru supermarket eyeing June opening for first Dothan location

A drive-thru supermarket is coming to Dothan soon with its owner eyeing an opening date in June.

Farm Stores, a Miami-based company, will be making its debut in Alabama with its first Dothan store. The company described the neighborhood market concept as a hybrid of grocery store, bakery, and restaurant.

“We offer all your favorite grocery brands in addition to products you won’t find anywhere else, and bring it all directly to your car!” Farm Stores said on its website.

Mike Schmitz, former Dothan mayor and car dealership owner, partnered with the company to bring the unique stores to Alabama. There are plans for three stores resembling barns in Dothan and Schmitz stated an ambitious goal to have 100 of them open in Alabama within the next seven years.

Site preparations for the first location across from Highlands Elementary School on the southeast corner of Brannon Stand and Flowers Chapel Road are already underway.

“The key is to make it easier for families to get what they need for the home,” Schmitz previously told the Dothan Eagle. “Our goal is when you come in, we serve you within a minute to two minutes and you’re in and out. And you don’t have to get out of your car; we put it in your car and make it easy and convenient.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

