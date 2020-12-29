Eagle Eye's Susan Anderson elected to Alabama Retail Association board

Eagle Eye Outfitters co-owner and chief financial officer Susan Anderson was recently elected to the Alabama Retail Association’s board of directors and is preparing to start her term on Jan. 1.

Susan and her husband, Mark, opened Eagle Eye Outfitters, an independent outdoor lifestyle retailer, in 1999. The couple have grown their business from 2,500 to 45,000 square feet of space and are currently located across the parking lot from Dothan’s Hobby Lobby on the north side of Ross Clark Circle.

In 2016, the Andersons and Eagle Eye Outfitters were the Bronze Alabama Retailer of the Year in their sales category. The business has been an Alabama Retail Association member since May 2020.

Susan, 45, is a longtime volunteer for WIRED Ministries and the Wiregrass Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also a former member of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Dothan Convention and Visitor’s Bureau board of directors.

“The Alabama Retail Association has helped me run my business much more efficiently with valuable resources, especially during 2020,” said Anderson, specifically mentioning connecting Eagle Eye with COVID-19 small business assistance programs and business/personnel law experts.