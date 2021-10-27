Ellis promoted to TB&T Dothan City President

Jeff Stout, Market President for the Troy Bank & Trust Wiregrass Region, is pleased to announce that Walt Ellis has been promoted from Sr. Vice President to Dothan City President.

Ellis will continue managing his Commercial Banking relationships as well as assume additional leadership responsibilities within the Dothan bank.

Originally from Ariton, Ellis graduated from Ariton High School and Auburn University earning a BS in Finance. He is licensed by the State of Alabama as a Certified Public Accountant and is a 2015 graduate of the Alabama Banking School.

Ellis is a tireless volunteer in his community, serving as a Board Member for the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and a Board of Trustees member for both the Southeast Health Foundation and the Houston County division of the Wiregrass United Way.

Ellis is a member and past chairman of the Dothan Area Young Professionals and a member of the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club. In 2019, Ellis was named a “Top 20 Under 40” for the Dothan area. He also is a graduate of Leadership Dothan and an inaugural class graduate of the Alabama Bankers Association’s Executive Leadership Program.