‘Enhanced hospitality’ focus of two-day training in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE-Providing “flawless hospitality” to Wiregrass visitors is the focus of a two-day training program being held at the Hampton Inn here Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification” is being conducted for local hospitality industry personnel by the Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association through a grant from the Alabama Tourism Department.

The program is a partnership with the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, the Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to provide the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification.

“The state has graciously funded this project,” said Dr. Ryan Cate Gibson, from the Decatur-based Holistic Performance Group who is partnering with ALBBAA to conduct the training that includes effective communication, conflict management and maintaining a positive attitude through challenges. “Each person is a massively important part of the team,” Gibson said. “No team can make it unless each individual believes that truly flawless service is a team mentality, and each individual has a desire to really serve.”

The training in Enterprise is the second location for the Flawless Delivery Hospitality Certification training session. The first was held in Jasper last month.

State Sen.-elect Josh Carnley, State Rep. Rhett Marques, and Enterprise Councilman Eugene Goolsby welcomed those attending to the city at the opening of the conference Tuesday. “I am a business owner and I think in any industry its very important to let our customers know that we appreciate them,” said Carnley. “Sometimes that gets lost in translation. Our communities have a lot to offer and as people pass through, it’s people like you that give those people the very best of what we have to offer.”

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Tourism Department approved funding for the program, which allows ALBBAA to partner with The University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, Holistic Performance Group and Experience Consulting to conduct the training sessions.

“This is a program close to my heart,” said Marques, who serves on the economic development and tourism committee in the state House of Representatives. “Taking a regional approach to tourism and economic development is something that makes those of us in the Wiregrass unique.”

Topics discussed during seminar include the basics of customer service, a 21st century culture of care, and service centered communications. “For the next two days we will talk about exceptional customer service—what is it and how to provide it,” Gibson said. Also to be discussed is how to handle hurdles and dissatisfied customers. “The purpose of the course is to give you tools for dealing with stress and give you the motivation and confidence to make every guest’s encounter a positive one.

“We stress practical application of skills. You can have all the theories there are but if you don’t know how to apply them in real-life situations, it won’t do you any good,” Gibson said. “What we help people walk away from this course with is how to bring their very best self to the hospitality industry.”