Enterprise road closed following Sunday downtown fire

ENTERPRISE - A portion of College Street in downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday.

West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane, from Main Street onto West College Street, is also blocked off.

Enterprise Fire Department crews are still monitoring Coffee Corner, The She Shed, All About Art and a residential building for any hot spots following Sunday’s fire. Serendipity by Kei also sustained minor damage.

Barricades have been set up from the Pea River Historical and Genealogical Society to Coffee Corner. Additionally, parking spaces in front of the affected buildings along Main Street are blocked off with traffic cones and caution tape.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and to use caution while traveling through the area. Pedestrians are reminded to cross at the designated crosswalks.