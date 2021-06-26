Everage promoted to Vice President with Troy Bank & Trust

Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Tonia Everage has been promoted to Vice President. She will retain her Branch Manager and Loan Officer title and status at our Dothan Main Branch.

A native of Dale County, Everage has over 30 years of experience in all areas of banking.

Additionally, she is a member of the Dothan Realtors Association.

Upon graduating from Carroll High School, she attended Wallace Community College and Riley Business College, studying Management and Finance. She is a graduate of Banking School through Hancock Bank University.

Married to Jay Everage, they have two sons and four grandchildren with another one on the way.

“We are very happy to be able to acknowledge Tonia’s experience and leadership abilities in this way,” said Kervin. “She plays a key role in expanding the TB&T footprint in Houston County.”

Troy Bank & Trust is an independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 14 locations in five Alabama counties.

