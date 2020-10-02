Eye Center South welcomes glaucoma specialist Dr. Ronald P. Swendris

Eye Center South is proud to welcome Dr. Ronald P. Swendris, M.D. to its team of doctors and surgeons.

Dr. Swendris earned his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Michigan and went on to earn his doctorate from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1986.

He completed his surgical internship at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, and completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Dr. Swendris then completed his Glaucoma Fellowship at Kresge Eye Institute at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI in 1991.

In addition to serving as Assistant Clinical Professor at the Wayne State University School of Medicine’s Kresge Eye Institute, Dr. Swendris has written and published several articles in the field of ophthalmology, and has served as a guest speaker and lecturer at a number of ophthalmology conferences.

Dr. Swendris is a fellow of the American Academy of Ophthalmology and a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society, Research to Prevent Blindness, and the Michigan Society of Eye Physicians and Surgeons.