Family, police chief commend Abbeville officers for saving woman from burning home

ABBEVILLE - Two Abbeville police officers who saved a woman with Alzheimer’s from a house fire on Singletary Road late Monday night have been commended by the victim's family and Abbeville's police chief for their heroic efforts.

At approximately 9:31 p.m., Henry County’s dispatch center received a 9-1-1 call stating there was a fire at 565 Singletary Rd., and that a woman was still in the structure. Henry County dispatched Abbeville Fire/Rescue, Abbeville Police, and multiple surrounding fire departments to the scene, according to a press release from Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship.

Officer Wesley Harrison was on scene only a couple minutes after the call came through. He entered the residence and made contact with an elderly female in her bedroom, according to the release. Harrison picked up the woman and began to carry her out of the house when Investigator Joshua Behringer arrived on scene and assisted getting the woman safely out of the smoke-filled house.

The woman and her daughter, who was also in the residence, suffered from minor smoke inhalation.

Haleburg Rescue transported them to Flowers Hospital for observation.

