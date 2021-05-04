Film production company seeks to move into former Dothan school offices

A team led by a Dothan native film producer is eyeing former city school office space to repurpose for a production studio.

Stephen Durham, who recently moved back to Dothan from Los Angeles, and his team introduced 2nd Nature Films and an ambitious goal to help the city become a film production hub.

“My whole goal is to bring the film industry here,” Durham said. “Georgia’s the No. 1 filming state in the last four years. They don't have anything that we don't have.”

Durham, who produced the 2020 film “Army of One,” noted the studio could bring more filming to Dothan along with TV series and an education component at the high school level.

Michael Renard, a member of 2nd Nature Films, suggested that Dothan was perhaps better geographically located for filming than some of the most prevalent production capitals like Atlanta.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said the he and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce have been working with the group, who approached Dothan leaders about coming to Dothan. On Monday, they were given a tour of the city and Cowper said they were very interested in the Dusy Street property that previously housed Dothan City Schools’ central office.