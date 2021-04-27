Five named finalists for Dothan chamber’s ‘Small Business Person of the Year’

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce announced that five business owners have been named finalists for the organization’s 2021 Small Business Person of the Year award.

Since 1987, the DACC has been presenting the small business award to outstanding business owners. Agnes Simpson of WOOF Radio was the chamber’s first recipient.

The prestigious recognition is awarded annually to an individual owner of a local small business that has one to 25 employees. The candidate must show growth or sustainability of his or her business, have strong employee relations, show commitment to social responsibility and exemplify strong community involvement. Although the candidates will be judged in all of these areas, they do not have to excel in every area to win.

The 2021 finalists are: Gina Grant of Century 21 James Grant Realty, Mackroyce Corbitt Jr. of Computer Printing Etc., David Guiler of Premier Entertainment Group, LLC, Cameron A. Metcalf of Metcalf & Co., LLC, and Chris Suddarth of TriState Graphics Inc.

Each year in May, the DACC honors its small business members with a week of activities, which includes its ‘Small Business Person of the Year’ luncheon where the Chamber announces the award winner. The 2021 celebrations will take place this year the week of May 10-14.