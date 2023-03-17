Flowers Insurance Agency announced last week that it has entered into a merger agreement with Where Relationships Matter (WRM) Group, LLC.

The insurance agency has offices in Dothan, Eufaula, and Phenix City and is the third member to join the WRM Group.

“Our primary goal at Flowers has always been to do what is best for our clients and employees,” Shane Sinquefield, managing partner of Flowers Insurance Agency, said in a press release. “By bringing these three long-time agencies together, it elevates that same focus going forward. More resources, opportunities, and industry-specific expertise puts us in an even better position to help our clients and employees prosper personally and in business.”

Sinquefield is a now a managing member of the WRM Group, joining Haig Wright II from Byars|Wright Insurance and Lin Moore from Pritchett-Moore Insurance. Flowers will continue to operate under its brand name.

Trip Wheelless, senior partner of Flowers and now a member of WRM's executive committee, is excited to work with the other two companies.

“We recognize the advantages of this merger and believe it will benefit everyone involved, especially our employees and clients,” Wheeless said. “We’re excited to pool our resources together to provide even more value and service to our clients.”

The WRM Group is strategically partnering with agencies to expand its footprint. The increasing size of the parent company provides additional resources and opportunities, allowing its members to scale in an effective manner.

“Shane and Trip are long-time friends and highly respected associates of ours, so it was a welcome partnership,” said Wright, CEO of WRM Group. “They have a great reputation in their local markets and robust community ties. Bringing such agency members into WRM Group supports our long-term vision.”

For more information about Flowers Insurance, visit flowersinsurance.com.