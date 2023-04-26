AAA Cooper Transportation (SCAC “AACT”), an independent subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE: KNX), was selected by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. AAA Cooper Transportation’s placement on this year’s list marks the seventh year in a row that the company has achieved this great honor. The Dothan-based LTL company was also recognized as one of 2022’s Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes.