AAA Cooper Transportation (SCAC “AACT”), an independent subsidiary of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (NYSE: KNX), was selected by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2023. AAA Cooper Transportation’s placement on this year’s list marks the seventh year in a row that the company has achieved this great honor. The Dothan-based LTL company was also recognized as one of 2022’s Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes.
Scott Bowers, AAA Cooper Transportation’s Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management, stated, “AAA Cooper Transportation is thrilled to be on the 2023 Forbes Best Midsize Employers list. Being recognized for a seventh consecutive year reflects a commitment to creating strong relationships based on respect, trust, and decency. I am grateful to all our team members that exhibit these values making this recognition possible.”