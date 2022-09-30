Former Enterprise City Councilman dies at 94

ENTERPRISE — Former Enterprise City Councilmember Richard Fleming died Friday at the age of 94.

From 1972-1988 Fleming served the city of Enterprise as a councilman. He also served as fire and police commissioner.

"Richard was a champion for Enterprise. He was not only a prominent business but he was a family man,” said Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper. “He was always so good about helping people in the community. He will be missed by many but the legacy he leaves behind will remain.”

During World War II, Fleming served as a medic in the Navy. Years later, he opened Fleming Ford Tractor Company on Bellwood Road, serving the Enterprise community for 60 years.

Fleming was an active member of the Enterprise Lions Club until his health prevented him from continuing.