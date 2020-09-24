Four Star Freightliner cuts ribbon on technician training facility, promises continued investment in Dothan

“We can actually go out and run the engines and they can monitor stuff and we put bugs in them too, so they can kind of figure out what’s wrong with it,” Carroll said. “They see these things and have practical experience with it back in the shop – they can apply that knowledge and get that customer’s truck turned around a lot quicker because you know every time that truck’s in the shop, it’s costing our customers money.”

Instructors have the capability to create bugs in the system to give students an opportunity to solve using assemblies that are actually used in diesel trucks.

The program has been successful at Freightliner for some time, but training manager David Carroll hopes the state-of-the-art facility and training tools will grow the program and is already in talks with other dealerships to train certified technicians.

Last year, 360 students went through the program. Although COVID-19 precautions forced Freightliner to halve class sizes this past year, Carroll expects double or even triple last year’s number of students will pass through the program in the coming year.

Four Star Freightliner also support diesel technician programs at local schools, including Lurleen B. Wallace College in Opp and Wallace Community College in Dothan. Programs are also facilitated in Georgia and Florida.