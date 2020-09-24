Four Star Freightliner cuts ribbon on technician training facility, promises continued investment in Dothan

A longtime Dothan truck dealership and service company cut the ribbon on a brand new technician training facility on Thursday to attract trainees from across the country.
After six months of construction, Four Star Freightliner has completed a 6,500 sq. ft. training center primarily to train diesel truck technicians complete with a drive-through bay and two classrooms led by certified instructors. The project cost around $300,000.
“You’ve got to be willing to invest to get people to join your team to be part of a great career and that’s what I love about this project,” Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dean Mitchell said at a ribbon-cutting event Thursday. “Four Star Freightliner has invested in themselves and invested in this community. Most importantly, they have invested in people that will make their team continue to be great.”
Freightliner and Western Star dealer technicians travel from across the country to attend training, which primarily consist of co-op and apprenticeship programs.
Classes take system certified training technicians through the process of becoming a professional certified technician with state-of-the-art training aids ranging from clutch and brake simulators to real dash assemblies for four different truck models.
Different types of engines are provided that trainees can take completely apart and put back together again to have real practice diagnosing engine problems. Running engines have also been provided by Daimler Trucks of North America.
“We can actually go out and run the engines and they can monitor stuff and we put bugs in them too, so they can kind of figure out what’s wrong with it,” Carroll said. “They see these things and have practical experience with it back in the shop – they can apply that knowledge and get that customer’s truck turned around a lot quicker because you know every time that truck’s in the shop, it’s costing our customers money.”
Instructors have the capability to create bugs in the system to give students an opportunity to solve using assemblies that are actually used in diesel trucks.
The program has been successful at Freightliner for some time, but training manager David Carroll hopes the state-of-the-art facility and training tools will grow the program and is already in talks with other dealerships to train certified technicians.
Last year, 360 students went through the program. Although COVID-19 precautions forced Freightliner to halve class sizes this past year, Carroll expects double or even triple last year’s number of students will pass through the program in the coming year.
Four Star Freightliner also support diesel technician programs at local schools, including Lurleen B. Wallace College in Opp and Wallace Community College in Dothan. Programs are also facilitated in Georgia and Florida.
“We’re really pleased about it; we’re tickled,” Carroll said.
Company officials were also excited about the ability to have a positive economic impact on the community, noting that trainees who travel to Dothan patronize local hotels, restaurants, and shopping centers.
"We are a big logistics and trucking industry area in our economy in the Wiregrass and regionally," Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said, adding a commendation for Four Star's commitment to add jobs in the area. "It means a lot to us. You are thinking outside the box, helping find ways to train your own technicians and we know they can be difficult to find."
Owner Jerry Kocan said the company will continue to invest in the community in coming years and introduce training opportunities for electric trucks and fuel cells.
