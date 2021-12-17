Four Star Freightliner recognizes top salesmen

MONTGOMERY – For the first time ever, two Four Star Freightliner truck account managers were honored as part of the STAR Performer Sales Achievement Program.

This award recognizes and rewards the top-selling sales professionals at Western Star dealerships in the U.S. and Canada.

Justin Lightsey, who works in Valdosta, Ga., was recognized for his achievements in the annual program. Chad Norris, the account manager for the Valley, Ala.-area, was also recognized as part of this program.

Lightsey and Norris exceeded goals related to truck sales, financing, and training certification. Additionally, they both finished in the top 10 in the southeast region in Western Star vehicles sold.

"This is a very big accomplishment knowing that they are going up against sales professionals in much larger areas like Atlanta, Birmingham, and Mobile," said Jay Morrison, Four Star Freightliner's vocational sales manager. "They have done a tremendous job growing Western Star sales in each of their respective areas. These accounts mean a great deal to our business. These customers buy their parts from us and get all their service work performed by us."