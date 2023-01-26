Frazer Lanier leads bond industry within state, numbers show

MONTGOMERY -- In an industry dominated by firms from around the nation, a locally owned, Alabama-based investment bank is celebrating recent figures that place it first in the state for bond work in 2022.

The Frazer Lanier Company, Inc. landed first in the number of Alabama bond deals, with 42 transactions totaling $1.172 billion, according to available industry data from Thomson Reuters. Transaction totals include Frazer Lanier’s role as both senior manager and co-manager.

Founded in 1976 and based in Montgomery, Frazer Lanier also has offices in Birmingham and Florence, with additional investment banking teams in Tuscaloosa, Mobile and Boca Raton, Florida.

The firm provides investment banking services to a long list of public and private clients by serving as an underwriter and placement agent for tax-exempt and taxable bonds. The firm’s public finance clients span the state and include cities, counties, school boards, state government, universities, water, sewer, gas and electric utilities. Frazer Lanier also does a variety of corporate financing across the country.

“Frazer Lanier is known as an industry leader, not just in Alabama, but across the country,” said David Langham, a Mobile-based investment banker with the firm. “The leadership team at Frazer Lanier is committed to our communities and our state. We just don’t work for cities and counties, we partner with them as they grow and make quality of life decisions for their citizens.”

Langham called it a credit to Alabama municipal issuers when a substantial amount of the financial business in Alabama was handled by a firm within the state.

The recent numbers are derived from a computation of public transaction data from Thomson Reuters, compiled from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022, and including dozens of firms. The data is a measurement of how firms compare, explained Birmingham-based investment banker Lance Hyche.

“The public finance industry in Alabama has long been very competitive,” said Hyche, who along with Langham joined the firm in 2020. “While the financial industry continues to consolidate across most sectors, Frazer Lanier has found a way to not only survive, but thrive as an Alabama company. We are able to compete with national firms because Frazer Lanier has put together a team of quality finance professionals all across Alabama.”