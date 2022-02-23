Gov. Ivey honors Ashford-based PPE supplier for export activities

“Consumers in markets across the globe are learning that ‘Made in Alabama’ is synonymous with top-level quality, and they want more of the goods produced in our state,” Ivey said. “The innovation, craftsmanship, and ingenuity of products created by Alabama’s talented workers really makes them second to none.”

Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, said the exporting accomplishments of these companies are elevating the state’s profile on the global business stage.

“Each year, the success of the Governor’s Trade Excellence Award winners comes as a result of their vision and enterprise,” Canfield said. “These companies are on the cutting edge in their industries, and we’re committed to helping them get their products to customers around the world.”

Other recipients of this year’s Governor’s Trade Excellence Awards are:

• Cherokee Fabrication Co. (Salem): Founded by Roy Owens, Paul Owens, and Jerry Scarborough as a light metal fabrication shop, the Lee County company has served the cotton industry for 25 years. Its international footprint now encompasses ginning operations in North America, South America, Africa and Australia.