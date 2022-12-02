Great Southern Wood expanding Mobile County facility

MOBILE – Great Southern Wood, with headquarters in Abbeville, is expanding its treatment facility in Mobile County.

The nearly $14 million project will improve traffic flow, storage, and the company’s ability to process imports and exports through the Port of Mobile, according to a press release. It will create 12 new jobs and retain 78 current positions.

“This expansion in Mobile is the next step in our long-term commitment to Mobile and the entire Gulf Coast region,” Jimmy Rane, Great Southern’s founder, president and CEO, said.

“Very early in our company’s history, we identified Mobile and the Gulf Coast region as a key growth area,” Rane said. “As a result, we built our second treating plant in Mobile County in 1976. Since then, we’ve experienced consistent growth, and this new investment of roughly $13.7 million will help set the path to future growth in the years to come.”

Great Southern Wood produces and distributes appearance-grade, pressure-treated lumber marketed for decks, fences and landscaping projects under the YellaWood brand; other brands include N-Durz, FlameFreez and RainWood.

The expansion builds on the Mobile area’s growing logistics and distribution network.

“It’s all about being more efficient when getting products to suppliers,” Mobile Chamber President & CEO Bradley Byrne said. “This is not only an investment into the Great Southern Wood facility, but an investment into the growth and expansion of the port.”

Alabama Power has been a strategic partner in this expansion project.

“Great Southern Wood’s expansion in Irvington is an impactful success story for economic development in our state,” Leigh Davis, vice president of Economic and Community Development at Alabama Power, said. “We are proud to be one of the partners supporting the continued growth of this company and this industry.”

The treatment facility opened in 1976. The company plans to break ground on the expansion project in January 2023 and anticipates completing the project by the end of February 2024.