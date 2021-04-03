 Skip to main content
Grimes named director of Physician Recruitment at Southeast Health
Grimes named director of Physician Recruitment at Southeast Health

Grimes named Director of Physician Recruitment

Emily L. Grimes

 SOUTHEAST HEALTH

Southeast Health is pleased to introduce Emily L. Grimes as director of Physician Recruitment.

Emily, who is from the Wiregrass, began her career at Southeast Health in 2014 as a physician liaison and account representative for emergency medicine and inpatient services. She joined the Physician Recruitment department in December of 2017 where she has served as a Physician Recruitment Coordinator for the past three and a half years

Emily earned a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and she is a member of the Association of Staff Physician Recruiters. Emily is active in the community serving on the Southeast Health Foundation Employee Advisory Board, is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for the Wiregrass Chapter, and is a volunteer with the Dothan Area Young Professionals.

In her free time, Emily enjoys antiquing, going to the beach, and Auburn sporting events.

