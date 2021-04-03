Grimes named director of Physician Recruitment at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is pleased to introduce Emily L. Grimes as director of Physician Recruitment.
Emily, who is from the Wiregrass, began her career at Southeast Health in 2014 as a physician liaison and account representative for emergency medicine and inpatient services. She joined the Physician Recruitment department in December of 2017 where she has served as a Physician Recruitment Coordinator for the past three and a half years
Emily earned a Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and she is a member of the Association of Staff Physician Recruiters. Emily is active in the community serving on the Southeast Health Foundation Employee Advisory Board, is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for the Wiregrass Chapter, and is a volunteer with the Dothan Area Young Professionals.
In her free time, Emily enjoys antiquing, going to the beach, and Auburn sporting events.
Tags
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.