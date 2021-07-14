Guthrie’s fried chicken restaurant planned for west Dothan

Considering itself America’s original chicken finger restaurant, Guthrie’s could soon be available in Dothan again.

Development plans submitted to build a Guthrie’s, famous for its limited menu of fried chicken, fries, coleslaw, toast, and sweet tea, on the corner of John D. Odom Road and Highway 84 West were recently approved by city planning staff.

Frank Breaux, the city of Dothan’s principal planner, said a building permit was also recently approved, but not yet issued.

Reeves Engineering and Construction submitted engineering plans to the city on behalf of DDCU V, LLC, a Webb-based investment firm. The only agent listed to the business is John E. Downs, according to online records.

A new building is planned to house the restaurant in front of the Publix Shopping Center behind the Southeast Health medical office with the entrance facing John D. Odom Road.

The timeline for construction and opening is unclear at this time.

Reeves Engineering did not respond to calls from the Dothan Eagle for comment.

The Auburn-based chicken place operated in Dothan over a decade ago on Ross Clark Circle in the building that currently houses Oishi, a japanese restaurant.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

