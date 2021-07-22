Heidi Condrey joins River Bank & Trust as Vice President & Wiregrass Region Private Banking Manager

Heidi Condrey has joined River Bank & Trust as Vice President and Wiregrass Region Private Banking Manager, Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson announced.

An established wealth management professional, Condrey will lead the bank's private banking division in the Wiregrass Region and provide tailored financial solutions to high net-worth individuals and professionals.

"With our growth, we recognized an opportunity to expand our private banking offerings," says Thompson. "Heidi will introduce the highest level of personal attention and comprehensive banking services to affluent clients, catering to their unique financial needs."

A 2015 Leadership Dothan Program graduate, Condrey earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Troy University. She currently holds Series 6 and 63 investment licenses as well as a life and health insurance license. A devoted member of the Wiregrass community, Condrey is the president and a board member of the Dothan Tuesday Rotary Club, a board member of the Rotary Miracle Field Foundation, and a member of the Philanthropic Women's Society. She and her husband Karl have four children, Jaxston, Anslie, Andrew, and Cooper. They are active members of First Baptist Church in Headland, Alabama.

"My clients need more from their financial relationships," says Condrey. "At River Bank & Trust, I will offer an elevated banking experience with faster response times, tailored loan and deposit solutions, and exclusive rewards."

