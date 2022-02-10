High-End Living: Old Cherokee Apartments get new life

Creating modern upscale living spaces while preserving the 1950s-era charm of the old, red-bricked apartment complex on Cherokee Avenue was a passion project for Hubert Burns.
“It wasn’t about making money,” Burns said as he leaned against the new granite countertops inside a finished unit while music played from the built-in Bluetooth speaker in the bathroom.
“It was a great location, a building with good bones, but just needed someone with vision to create something new.”
The old apartments, formerly called Cherokee Apartments, had hardly been updated since it was originally built – with wall-divided living spaces and bulky air conditioning units and furnaces – and it’s been mostly empty for the last six years.
The renovation gutted the inside down to its studs, with the exception of its original hardwood flooring spanning most of the square footage and an exposed brick accent wall in two-thirds of the 12 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units.
Thick walls were torn down to create a more modern, and aesthetically-pleasing open floor plan and all units now have central air, fingerprint-accessible locks on the doors, dimmable lighting and WiFi included.
Burns said he wanted to bring above market-rate housing to the city’s inner circle, where most temporary living opportunities serve low-income individuals, and meet the living needs of area young professionals and students.
“I've seen a lot of things, kind of what's trending out there, and I think millennials, they tend to want to travel but they may not want to invest in a home so we tried to create an upscale environment for professionals here where they could have the lifestyle they wanted,” Burns said.
The building’s exterior already had a pleasant, if unexceptional, roadside appeal before landscaping started due to its symmetrical U-shaped design and large white columns. Burns did not want to disturb the historic feel of the building, but rather enhance and complement the look.
Bricks were reused to accent new porches built on either side of the inner courtyard and a fire pit was constructed in the dead center. An outdoor pavilion with a grill and seating area is being constructed on the right side of the property. At night, Burns said the atmospheric lighting and landscaping will set the mood.
“There’s nothing quite like it here,” Burns said. “I wanted to create community… if they use the outdoor amenities, then they're going to experience that.”
There are also plans to plant a grove of satsumas on the backside of the apartment complex, now named Flats at Midtown Place.
Four of the units recently became available while the others are still under construction likely for the next month or so. To learn more about leasing, visit flatsatmidtownplace.com.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.