High-End Living: Old Cherokee Apartments get new life

“I've seen a lot of things, kind of what's trending out there, and I think millennials, they tend to want to travel but they may not want to invest in a home so we tried to create an upscale environment for professionals here where they could have the lifestyle they wanted,” Burns said.

The building’s exterior already had a pleasant, if unexceptional, roadside appeal before landscaping started due to its symmetrical U-shaped design and large white columns. Burns did not want to disturb the historic feel of the building, but rather enhance and complement the look.

Bricks were reused to accent new porches built on either side of the inner courtyard and a fire pit was constructed in the dead center. An outdoor pavilion with a grill and seating area is being constructed on the right side of the property. At night, Burns said the atmospheric lighting and landscaping will set the mood.

“There’s nothing quite like it here,” Burns said. “I wanted to create community… if they use the outdoor amenities, then they're going to experience that.”

There are also plans to plant a grove of satsumas on the backside of the apartment complex, now named Flats at Midtown Place.

Four of the units recently became available while the others are still under construction likely for the next month or so. To learn more about leasing, visit flatsatmidtownplace.com.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.