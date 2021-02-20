Howell Hardwood Flooring marketing director receives national recognition

In the December/January issue, Hardwood Floors Magazine recognized 40 industry professionals under the age of 40 who are helping to determine the future of the wood flooring industry. Allison Chapman, marketing director for Howell Hardwood Flooring in Dothan, was one of the “40 Under 40” men and women whose professional track records have set them apart as some of today’s brightest stars – before their 40th birthday.

Allison led Howell Hardwood Flooring through a branding process for its unfinished engineered product line now known as Hapwood by Howell. She developed a joint marketing program to be used in conjunction with customers to promote site-finished flooring emphasizing Hapwood to builders, designers and specifiers in their local markets.

Chapman worked with the sales team to develop Certified Provider Program to offer the company’s premium warranty against seasonal movement.

A graduate of Auburn University, Chapman joined the Howell team in 2017. She has been a community volunteer coordinator for projects including blood drives, bottled water donations for disaster relief, riverside cleanup, and for the company-wide conserve water awareness program each November. She has also been involved in two Habitat for Humanity projects.

